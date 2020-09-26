SicEmSports - QUICK GAMER: Ebner dazzles in Aranda's debut; Baylor 47, Kansas 14

For debuts, this is about as good as new Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda could have imagined.

After surrendering an early touchdown, the Bears found some rhythm and then found something that they have never had – two kickoff returns for touchdowns in a game by the same player.

Trestan Ebner had returns of 100 and 83 yards, the Baylor defense recorded a safety and the Bears walloped Kansas, 47-14, in the season opener at McLane Stadium.

It was a huge night for Ebner who had four scores. He also had a one-yard TD run along with an 18-yard TD reception. Ebner accounted for 282 total yards in all three phases, 183 in returns, 36 rushing, 53 receiving.

The Bears (1-0) had previous games against Louisiana Tech and Houston wiped out because of COVID-19 issues. They were ragged at the start. But once the defense got a fourth down stop in the middle of the field in the first quarter, the Bears took the momentum, scored on Ebner’s run and then proceeded to rattle off 40 consecutive points.

Baylor’s new 3-man look under Aranda and new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts collected four sacks and held the Jayhawks to 4-14 on 3rd down.

Baylor used six different running backs to collect 203 yards. Quarterback Charlie Brewer, who was shaken up for a bit in the second quarter and missed two plays, threw for 143 yards and a score.