QUICK GAMER: Bears run over Kansas, 45-7

Baylor’s balanced offense was on full display Saturday in its Big 12 opener Saturday at Kansas at Memorial Stadium.

The Bears rushed for 307 yards and were never headed in a 45-7 rout of the Jayhawks to collect their 12th consecutive win of this series. Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears began 3-0.

Baylor had more than 330 yards of its total of 576 yards on first down and averaged nearly 10 yards per attempt on the down.

A 14-0 first quarter start was fueled by touchdowns that came in a different way. Bohanon found tight end Ben Sims in the back of the end zone where Sims had to reach high to collect it. Then very little used fullback Gavin Yates scored on a 2-yard run.

Kansas closed to 14-7 late in the second quarter when KU quarterback Jason Bean found Trevor Wilson on a 5-yard slant. However, the Bears exploded in the third quarter and put this one way.

A 69-yard touchdown to R.J. Sneed that was set up with great blocking downfield stretched it to 21-7. Smith then used four of his game-high 122 yards to extend it to 28-7.

Then it was a matter of continuing to impose its will with an offensive line performance that continues to improve on a weekly basis.

Minus the miracle comeback in Lawrence, KS in 2011 – Baylor rallied with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win in overtime, 31-30 – the Bears have won the other 11 games in this streak by an average of 40 points.

The Bears return home to McLane Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to play host to No. 14 Iowa State in a game that should reveal a lot about how far where this program is under second-year head coach Dave Aranda.