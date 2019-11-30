Baylor's concluded its regular season in Lawrence, KS and left little doubt what kind of football team it is.

Swarming on defense, efficient on offense and opportunistic on special teams, the Bears blew away Kansas, 61-6, at Memorial Stadium. The No. 9 Bears (11-1, 8-1) completed their third 11-win season in the 2000s. They play Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Baylor is moving closer toward the College Football Playoff based on losses by No. 8 Minnesota and No. 5 Alabama. The Bears should move up when the next College Football Playoff poll is released on Tuesday.

This also was a performance that Baylor needed to have against an inferior opponent in order to impress the College Football playoff committee.

With an effort that emptied the Bench, senior running back JaMycal Hasty led a 263-yard effort with 92 yards and three touchdowns. Baylor also forced six turnovers including four interceptions. Baylor finished with 506 yards of total offense.

Baylor QB Charlie Brewer showed no major effects from the ankle injury he suffered last week against Texas. He was able to move pretty well and threw for 182 yards and a beautiful 51-yard touchdown strike to Tyquan Thornton.

This one was never in doubt. Baylor also tied the single-season school record with two sacks of Kansas quarterbacks to get to 40 for the season. The goal was 40. The 1992 team set the record with 40.