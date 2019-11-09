FORT WORTH – Baylor’s defense turned away TCU on its third overtime possession and the No. 12 Bears snapped a 4-game losing streak to their archrivals, 29-23, Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.



Baylor (9-0, 6-0) keeps sole possession of first place as it awaits No. 9 Oklahoma in a Saturday night PrimeTime matchup next Saturday in Waco.

This is the second overtime Baylor has played in less than a month. The Bears survived Texas Tech, 33-30, in double overtime on Oct. 12 in Waco. This is Baylor's first win in Fort Worth since 2013.

The Bears managed to force the game into overtime when John Mayers delivered a career-best 51-yard field goal with 36 seconds to play in regular. It was Baylor’s first made field goal from beyond 40 yards this season.

Baylor started the game-tying possession at its 12 with 3:23 to play. Junior quarterback Charlie Brewer drove the Bears 54 yards. But BU made it hard on itself with two procedure penalties after it had moved to the TCU 22.

Head coach Matt Rhule started with Noah Rauschenberg to try field goal then switched to Mayers.

Baylor thought it had won in the first OT when officials originally ruled TCU’s Te’Vailance Hunt was out of bounds on his TD grab. Replays showed the catch was good and the teams kept playing.

TCU and Baylor traded touchdowns in the second overtime before Brewer hooked up with Denzel Mims for the second time with a 4-yard strike. The Horned Frogs drove to the Baylor 1-yard line then collapsed. A holding penalty pushed the ball back to the 14. Grayland Arnold came up with his second interception on the game’s final play, in the end zone.

The Bears have won 11 consecutive games going back to the final two games of the 2018 season. Brewer threw for 195 yards and the two scores.

Baylor’s defense forced three interceptions and held the dangerous Jalen Reagor to only 14 total yards (one reception for yards, two rushing attempts for six).