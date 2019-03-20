Questions asked & answered: Baylor vs. Syracuse
Publishers from the Baylor and Syracuse Rivals affiliates got together to size up the West Region first round match up between the No. 9 seed Bears and No. 8 seed Orange.Q&A
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news