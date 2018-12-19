Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 06:30:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Presenting the Baylor class of 2019

Qn0d8inegdjtrebexmuy
Monroe CC (NY) defensive end Niadre Zouzoua is a key defensive member for Baylor's 2019 class.
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports.com
Editor

Here are all of the updates for Baylor. Track the signings as they come in.

NSD Ticker

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}