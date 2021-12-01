Pitre, Estrada look ahead to Big 12 title match with Oklahoma State
Baylor Star Jalen Pitre and wide receiver Drew Estrada look the opportunity and challenge the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma State represents.Story Link
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news