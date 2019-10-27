On Thursday, Baylor athletics announced it led the Big 12 with a 91 percent graduation rate, setting an all-time school record. Football’s graduation rate was at 90 percent. That’s what really sold Brown.

West Orange-Stark linebacker Tyrone Brown announced late Saturday afternoon he was giving his verbal commitment to the Bears. And yes, WOS has a Baylor connection in linebacker Travon Blanchard who played a major role with those Baylor teams in early-to-mid 2010s. Not surprisingly, Brown has been talking with Blanchard’s older brother James since he is on the staff.

As for 2021 class, the 7-0 start along with some other recent marketing efforts pulled in the second commit on Saturday.

Maybe the residual effects of Baylor’s strong start to the 2019 season will be felt with the 2020 class after the season.

“When I saw that and read that, I knew that’s where I wanted to go,’’ Brown said. “I want to practice sports medicine.

“I’ve been talking to James pretty steady since the summer. And I felt like Saturday morning was the time I was ready to commit. I talked to him and he said I was going to have everything here to succeed. And they’re having a great season.’’

Brown attended Baylor’s first summer camp on May 26 and worked exclusively with linebackers coach Mike Siravo. He also spent time with middle linebacker Clay Johnston.

“I learned a lot about how to move especially in pass coverage,’’ Brown said. “I’ve been using it in my game. I just talked ball with Clay and learned how he played the position.

“I’ve been watching him a lot this year until he got hurt and how he moved and followed plays. He knows the game really well.’’

The Mustangs have had their season impacted by the weather. However, Brown has flourished. A three-year letter winner who moved into a starting role last as a sophomore, Brown has been anchored in the middle of the linebacker corps.

He’s collected about 60 tackles along with a pair of sacks. There is a little time before he can really settle into a position with the Bears. He plans to attend the Oklahoma and Texas games on Nov. 16 and Nov. 23.

Brown was on campus another time during fall camp. When he arrives, though, there’s going to be some name recognition that has to be resolved. Another Tyrone Brown, who is a likely redshirt freshman linebacker, is also on the roster. He’s also from the 409 area code in Beaumont.

“I see what Travon did and know we have someone who did good up there and gives us confidence we can do it too,’’ Brown said. “I’ve been watching Baylor since he started. He’s been an influence on me.’’

The Bears remain his only offer. That could change. That may not. But the connection that has been established is the difference maker.

“I’m not going to disrespect any team,’’ Brown said. “I’ll listen to what they say. But it’s not going to change my decision.’’