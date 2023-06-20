@sicemsports

Between June 9-18, he went to SMU, TCU and Baylor. This week, he plans to OV at Houston starting on Tuesday followed by a trip to Kansas this coming weekend.

The North Crowley 2024 defensive lineman made the express of taking in three official visits over a 10-day period.

But Baylor did what it could here to make sure its pitch was right. Where it leads to is anyone’s guess. The Bears need defensive linemen since the only one they have currently committed it China Springs’ Greydon Grimes who is projected as a defensive end.

“They showed up and showed out,’’ Brooks said of Baylor. “The photo shoot was the best. “I felt the love and knowledge there for sure. They defense is very balanced. Coach [Dennis] Johnson said I can be playing DT and DE.’’

Brooks recruitment has really blown up over the last two months. When SMU offered, it was just the beginning of things to come. Now, with these other schools becoming involved it’s a lot for him to process.

He has said that he plans on making a commitment decision on Aug. 20, shortly before the 2023 football season begins. However, he shared with us that he could make his decision earlier.

“I love the defense,’’ Brooks said. “They have a variation of defenses that I can get comfortable in. And it really doesn’t matter if they are going 3-4 or 4-3.’’

But once he returned from Waco, the gravity of all of this hit home. Of course, there’s the euphoria of being treated like royalty. However, there is a reality of making a choice of a school that will be his home for the next several years.

“It’s scary being 17 making a decision that will change your life forever,’’ Brooks said. “I don’t want to make the wrong choice but I want to make the best choice for me.’

Brooks said once his official visits are completed over the weekend, he will take some time to evaluate where he is and what his next move is.

“I got to,’’ he said. “This where I’m going to spend three years of my life building my name, image and legacy. This can’t be no mess ups.’’

Brooks wasn’t evaluated in this current period by the Rivals staff. He is sure to collect one by the end of the next evaluation period over the summer.