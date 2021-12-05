No. 7 Baylor to face No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

Knowing they had already clinched a berth in the Sugar Bowl as Big 12 Champions, Baylor (11-2) learned Sunday that will meet Ole Miss on New Year's Night in New Orleans night at Caesars SuperDome. Game time is set for 7:45 pm CST.

This is only the second all-time meeting between the two schools. They met in 1975 in Waco. Baylor won, 20-10. This Top 10 matchup is ironic because both the Bears and Rebels were in the same grouping of rankings over the last couple of weeks in the rankings. In the last two weeks, they flipped No. 8 and No. 9 position.

These teams were scheduled to meet in the 2020 season opener at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, COVID-19 caused that game to be canceled.





When Alabama knocked off Georgia in SEC Title Game, it indicated that both the Crimson Tide and Georgia were likely headed to the College Football Playoff. That was confirmed Sunday when the field of four was announced.

By that, it then meant, the SEC had to go to its next best available school, the Rebels.

Under second-year coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss (10-2) finished second to the Crimson Tide in the SEC West. The only losses were to the Crimson Tide and Auburn.

With their finish, the Rebels were projected to get at least an at-large NY6 berth in either the Fiesta or Peach Bowls.

They are led by junior quarterback Matt Corral who threw for 3,339 yards and 20 scores.

SicEmSports will have more of a first look at the Rebels soon.