Baylor historic 2019 season came to a disappointing ending Wednesday night at the 86th AllState Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans.



Georgia junior QB Jake Fromm threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and the Bulldogs made a 19-0 halftime lead stand up in a 26-14 victory.

The Bears (11-3) lost their bid in a second attempt for the first-ever 12-win season in school history and are now 0-5 lifetime against Georgia (12-2).

However, the scary moment came in the middle of the fourth quarter when Baylor junior QB Charlie Brewer was hit hard out of bounds on a running play with 8:44 to play. He was tended to by Baylor trainers on the sidelines before moving on to golf cart and was taken into the locker room for further observation. Brewer did not return to the game.

Rhule said after the game that Brewer was cleared of C Spine concerns and his neck was being looked at. Brewer apparently showed no concussion symptoms but those will continue to be monitored.

Brewer, who left the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma on Dec. 7 with a concussion, finished the night 24-41-1 for 241 yards and touchdown. He also rushed for a second.

Baylor scored twice in the third quarter but could never get closer than the final score. A key failed fourth down attempt in the early stages of the third quarter led to Georgia’s only score in the second half. On a 4th and 4 at the Georgia 46, Brewer was sacked and fumbled. The Bulldogs recovered and proceeded to march 49 yards – using a fake field goal – to set up Zamir White’s 13-yard touchdown run.

Georgia’s maligned offense finished with 380 yards of total offense and freshman wide receiver George Pickens was the game’s MVP with 12 receptions for 175 yards and a score.

Baylor senior wide receiver Denzel Mims finished his career at Baylor with his second 1,000-yard (1,020) season. He caught five passes for 75 yards and a score. He is the only receiver in head coach Matt Rhule’s tenure between Temple and Baylor to go over 1,000 yards.