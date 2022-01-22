No. 5 Baylor looks to start new streak at Oklahoma
Over the last couple of years it’s been strange to consider the idea of Baylor trying to start a new winning streak.There’s a good reason for that. In 2019-20, the Bears produced the Big 12’s longe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news