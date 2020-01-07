No. 4 Baylor's signature week starts at No. 22 Texas Tech
No. 4 Baylor (11-1, 1-0) is about to play just it second and third league games of the season on Tuesday and Saturday. The Bears are riding a 10-game winning streak.To be sure, this could be identi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news