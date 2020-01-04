Baylor carries the highest ranking – No. 4 in the Coaches Poll – since it was No. 1 back in January 2018.

And the expectations for this team to push for if not win the 2019-20 Big 12 championship is real. A program doesn’t get to these expectations if wins over other ranked teams in Butler (12), Arizona (18) and Villanova (17).

Enjoying a nine-game winning streak, the Bears (10-1) move into Big 12 conference play with the opener against Texas (10-2) at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center (ESPN2).

And it doesn’t get any with the biggest roadtrip of the season coming up, Tuesday at Texas Tech followed by Saturday at Kansas. And by the way, Texas is enjoying its best start ever under Shaka Smart.