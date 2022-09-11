@sicemsports

In Provo, UT late Saturday, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen's 4th-and-goal pass was high and out of the end zone and the No. 9 Bears fell at No. 21 BYU, 26-20, in two overtimes.

After both teams missed field goals - Baylor's Isaiah Hankins from 42, BYU's Jake Oldroyd from 35 - in the first extra frame, BYU scored in the second overtime on Lopini Katoa's 3-yard run. However, the Cougars (2-0) missed the try for two.

Baylor's possession was risky all the way through. On fourth-and-3 at the BYU 18, the Bears (1-1) ran with Sqwirl Williams who had just enough to keep the possession alive. They then marched to the BYU 5-yard line.

From there, it fell apart. Sqwirl ran for no gain. Qualan Jones picked up one yard on second down. Before third down, Connor Galvin was whistled for a false start moving the ball back to 9-yard line. Shapen then threw underneath to Seth Jones for three yards to the 6.

But before the Bears could try on fourth, Grant Miller was called for a false start pushing it back to the 11. Shapen then really had nowhere to go and threw wildly high. Jones was the closest Baylor receiver to it. But he was surrounded by three blue jerseys and would have never had a chance to even catch it. It's debatable whether he even saw it.

Baylor thought it had caught a break when Oldroyd missed a 35-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of regular that would have given the Cougars the win.

Shapen was 18-28-0 for 137 yards and a touchdown. The Bears ran 80 plays, 52 rushing attempts and averaged just 2.9 yards per carry.

Baylor returns home to play Texas State at 11:00 a.m. next Saturday.