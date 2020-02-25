Leading by as many as 34, No. 2 Baylor shot 49 percent for the game and 46 percent from 3-point range to blow away hapless Kansas State, 85-66, Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (25-2, 14-1) looked sharp from the beginning putting five players in double figures led by Matthew Mayer's team leading 19 points. Baylor keeps pace with No. 1 Kansas for first place in the Big 12. The Jayhawks blew out Oklahoma State, 83-58, Monday night at the Allen Fieldhouse.

Baylor raced out to an 11-2 lead forcing Wildcats coach Bruce Weber to call a timeout. Kansas State closed to within 11-6. But that was it. The Wildcats (9-19, 2-13) have lost eight consecutive and 10 of their last 11.

Jared Butler added 16, while Davion Mitchell had 14, MaCio Teague added 13 and Freddie Gillespie collected 10. Mitchell recorded his first career double with his point production and 10 assists.

Baylor plays at arch rival TCU Saturday afternoon. Kansas will play at Kansas State.