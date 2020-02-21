The hype is surreal. The buzz around the Baylor campus has mushroomed as the week grew longer. This is the game of the regular season for 2019-20 college basketball.

At a little after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Ferrell Center, No. 1 Baylor (24-1, 13-0) plays host to No. 3 Kansas (23-3, 12-1). It’s the de facto Big 12 championship. A Baylor win gives the Bears a two-game lead over the Jayhawks with four to play. A Kansas win evens the Big 12 standings and a race to the finish line begins.

