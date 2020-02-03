No. 1 Baylor overcomes frustrations at KSU, win streak at 19, 73-67
While the Bears never trailed, they never ran away either. And to a certain extent they played KSU’s game.It was 33-28 at the half. Baylor (20-1, 9-0) then stretched it out to 56-41 at one point be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news