NCAA clears Akinjo's waiver; Arizona PG transfer ready for 2021-22 season
The momentum for the Baylor men's basketball program continues.Nearly three months after winning its first national championship, Scott Drew's program learned Wednesday that the NCAA cleared Arizon...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news