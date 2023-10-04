Before Tuesday afternoon, October 3, a Division I college athlete had 60 total days available to officially enter their name in the transfer portal. However, after the NCAA Division I Council met, they had approved chances that will decrease that window from 60 days to 45 days.

This will impact every sport in their own respective window. For example, football players will have two different opportunities to enter their name in the portal. The first will come on “Selection Sunday” for the college football playoff and bowl games. From there, players will now have 30 days to enter their name in the NCAA database to transfer, instead of what used to be a 45 day window.

After that, the next window will open three months later at the conclusion of spring football, and will remain open for 15 days. Outside of these two windows, players may not officially enter the portal. However, once in the portal players can visit schools, talk to coaches and transfer at any time they please.

Every sport will have its own set of transfer portal windows for its respective athletes.