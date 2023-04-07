@sicemsports

Baylor’s groundwork for the 2025 class has more work to do, of course.

However, when the program can entice national and nearby prospects to take the time to visit, that matters.

That’s where Lewisville offensive tackle and Rivals No. 106 Michael Fasusi comes in. The highly decorated recruit checked out Baylor’s first spring scrimmage on April 1 at McLane Stadium. He wasn’t fooled by anything.

“It was amazing man, one of the best coaching staffs I’ve ever seen,’’ Fasusi said. “Great energy and great environment. Both coaches and players came out with lot of intensity you know, made their practice fun to watch.’’

Fasusi’s recruitment has evolved into a who’s who event. The Bears are among the first 18 who have offered him. That list includes LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Penn State. He considers himself open.

Hard to pass up on someone who already stands 6-6, weighs 290 and still has more to fill out on his frame with more to come to whichever Division I strength and conditioning program he becomes a part of.

In March, Fasusi put on a show at an Under Armour camp in Dallas, earning offensive line MVP honors. Fasusi has only been playing football for three years.

But this is why he is in demand: “I play long, I got quick feet so it helps, I’m physical and I’m always on the right guy,’’ Fasusi said.

Baylor’s presence with Lewisville is starting to find some momentum. Fasusi’s former Fighting Farmers’ teammate Caden Jenkins signed in December and arrived in January. The Bears are also pursuing current teammate and safety Jaydan Hardy, the No. 145 recruit for the 2024 class.

At this point, this is the due diligence portion of Fasusi’s recruitment. He’s checking out to get a feel for things. Baylor is doing everything it can to put its best foot forward.

“Really good school,’’ Fasusi said. “Academics is on point. The coaches really keep it real with you not just tell you want you want to hear.’’

The recruiting experience has had a lot of everything including learning how to eat crawfish.

“Didn’t fill me up, though,’’ he said. “Other than that I watched some tapes that’s helped improve my technique.’’

It’s not clear when his next visit to Baylor will be. There’s hope for the April 22 spring game.

Along with his national ranking, Fasusi is the No. 16 player in Texas and the No. 11 player at his position.