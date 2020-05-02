News More News
Missouri 2022 DE Roberts-Day starts Baylor's 2022 class

Dave Aranda welcomed the first member of the 2022 class to his program on Saturday. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

Calling Baylor his dream school, Joplin (MO) 2022 DE Kainan Roberts-Day announced on Twitter Saturday that he has committed to Baylor.

