Missouri 2022 DE Roberts-Day starts Baylor's 2022 class
Calling Baylor his dream school, Joplin (MO) 2022 DE Kainan Roberts-Day announced on Twitter Saturday that he has committed to Baylor.
I would love to thank all the coaches of @BUFootball, Joplin coaches, my family, and most of all my twin brother Kadin Roberts Day who passed away 2019. Baylor was his favorite school. For that reason I would like to announce that I’m committing to Baylor University. LETS GO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/O98tju89fq— Kaian Roberts-Day (@DayKaian) May 2, 2020