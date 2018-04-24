The Big 12 held a Spring football head coaches call on Tuesday. Baylor's Matt Rhule shared his thought on several topics.

Some highlights (First four are paraphrasing):

>Talked about how transfers Jalen Hurd, Jake Fruhmorgen and James Lockhart were invaluable in 2017 as they were on the scout team and helped them prepare for every game.

Rhule said now that they are a part of things, that their talent ability will make the 2018 squad a better overall team.

>Rhule reiterated that everybody who was dealing with an injury should be good. He did leave it out there that maybe WR Gavin Holmes (ACL) still has a little ways to go.

>Rhule was asked of his reaction NFL Network Mike Mayock’s comments that Big 12 defensive players are hard to translate to the NFL. Rhule said he and Mayock go back to their days at Temple. Rhule said, “A lot of defensive player will be coming out of the Baylor to the NFL in the next couple of years.’’

>On the NCAA tabling the proposed redshirt rule (allowing players to play up to as many as four games without burning a redshirt): "I’m 100 percent in support of that rule. It’s the best thing for the student. Ours is a physical game. We now play an uptempo game.

"So often people you recruit think they’re ready [to play in college] and you think they’re ready. Then you realize they’re not quite ready. In today’s world, there’s the pressure and physicality that comes with the amount of reps. To have a couple of games late is the best thing their health.

>On the state of the program through his second spring: "I feel like we’re becoming a good football. We were not a good team last year but we improved as the season went along. This offseason has done wonders for us. I like the mindset and the toughness. We had six enrollees (OL Casey Phillips did not go through practice with an injury) and five made all 15 practices. I feel good about the opportunity to develop over the summer."