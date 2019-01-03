Making the call: Baylor impactful offensive players for 2019
Roster turnover is a constant. As one era fades, a new one emerges with the hopes of turning the upcoming season into a better one than the previous one produced. With Baylor’s 7-6 2018 now in the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news