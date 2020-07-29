SicEmSports - MaCio Teague to return to Baylor for senior year

MaCio Teague has unfinished business at Baylor. The tug to finish his college career in strong fashion and to be a more polished player won out.

On Wednesday afternoon, the junior guard announced on social media he will return for his senior season in 2020-21 and withdraw from the NBA draft. Players have to announce their intentions by Monday (Aug. 3).

The 48-second video was set up with the pros and cons of staying in the draft or returning. Teague announced his decision to go pro on April 1.

Teague, who transferred to Baylor from UNC-Ashville, was Baylor’s second-leading scorer at 13.9 points per game. He was also the third-best 3-point shooter on the team at 35.5 percent.

In May, Teague signed with an NCAA-certified agent in Trinity Best. But that signing was an insurance policy so he could return to school if he chose. Teague started 28 games for the Bears as the shooting guard. He missed two games in mid-February against West Virginia and Oklahoma with a sore right wrist. He scored a Baylor-high 24 points Feb. 8 at home against Oklahoma State.

Teague’s consistency helped Baylor to hold the No. 1 ranking in the country for seven weeks along with establishing a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak. He was in double figures in all but six games. The Bears finished 26-4 and were headed to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before the COVID-19 virus canceled both it and the Big 12 tournament.



