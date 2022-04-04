LSU LB Josh White commits to Baylor

"Thought it was awesome. Really enjoyed myself,'' White said. "What stood out to me the most is everyone came to work and you could see they all had one common goal to get better.''

A week after he entered the portal and quickly received an offer, former LSU linebacker Josh White announced he was coming to Baylor. White took an unofficial visit on Saturday to take in the scrimmage. A product of Cy Creek, White will have four years to play three.

On an unprecedented day when Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades signed a 10-year contract extension and forward Flo Thamba announced he was returning for another season to Scott Drew's program. it was topped off Monday evening.

Baylor had been considered the favorite. However, White started picking up from offers from other major P5 programs including Texas, Nebraska and USC.

Still, the connection he had with Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, who was at LSU as defensive coordinator when White committed to that program, played major role.

White played mostly special teams with LSU during the 2021 season. He was a 4-star recruit at the time of his commitment for the 2020 class. At the time of his signing, Rivals rated White as the No. 88 player in the 2020 class. He had a 5.9 rating.

Baylor coaches have told him he could fill the void left by Terrel Bernard who just finished his eligibility and is going through the NFL draft process. The linebacker corps is pretty well set at the other two positions between Dillon Doyle in the middle and presumably Matt Jones on the strong side.

"I play the game smart and with a lot of speed,'' White said. "I fit their scheme [at will linebacker] perfectly so I feel like I could play make an impact instantly.''

White, who will arrive this summer, is the second transfer portal addition to the 2022 roster. Tulsa defensive tackle and former Waco Midway product Jaxon Player arrived in January and is going through spring football.