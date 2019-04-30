Lockhart: I can't wait to compete for a Big 12 championship
Baylor's 2019 defensive line has more unknowns than knowns. Transfer James Lockhart is one of those who fits both categories. The transfer from Texas A&M enters his final season setting the bar hig...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news