@sicemsports

Kerby demonstrated exceptional skills on both sides of the ball, as well as in special teams. Baylor is recruiting him as a wide receiver.

The Lewisville 2024 multi-talented wide receiver from Lewisville is generating a lot of buzz among college football recruiters.

Lamar Kerby has become more and more interested in what Baylor has to stay.

“They’re solid,’’ Kerby said. “I think the defense is good and the offense they run is similar to the offense we run right now.’’

As a wide receiver, Kerby possesses lightning-fast speed and exceptional agility, making him a difficult player to cover. He has an uncanny ability to create separation from defenders and make acrobatic catches. His route-running skills are also top-notch, enabling him to get open consistently and create opportunities for his team.

While Lewisville was 2-to-1 run to pass in its 2022 offense, Kerby was the leading receiver with team highs in receptions (37) and yards (400). The relationship with Baylor wide receivers coach Dallas Baker is building.

“He’s a cool guy,’’ Kerby said. “He always makes sure I’m good. He said my route running, blocking. All could impact the offense. I would describe myself as twitchy and smooth.’’

But wherever he lands, and his school wants him to play defense, Kerby is equally impressive. He is a tenacious defender, able to make tackles in the open field and disrupt opposing offenses. His instincts on the field are superb, allowing him to anticipate plays and make game-changing interceptions.

In addition to his skills on offense and defense, Kerby is a standout special teams player. He has the ability to return punts and kickoffs with remarkable speed and agility, making him a valuable asset to any team.

Kerby's versatility and athleticism hasn’t gone unnoticed with TCU, Missouri and Texas Tech offering.

Kerby's commitment to the sport of football and his potential for future success have made him a highly sought-after recruit. He is a player to watch in the upcoming recruiting season, and whichever program lands him is sure to benefit greatly from his talents.

While Baylor coaches have not swung by to see him during this evaluation period yet, they are expected to.