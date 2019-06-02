This is what the high rent district is about to look like for Baylor junior catcher Shea Langeliers.

Despite a disappointing finish to the 2019 season when the Bears (35-19) were eliminated Sunday by UCLA, those emotions should be taking a 180 Monday evening.

Identified as one of the top receivers in the draft, the native of Keller is expected to be taken within the first 20 picks of Major League Baseball’s 2019 free agent draft. The draft begins at 5:00 p.m. Monday with the selections beginning about 6:00 p.m. It can be seen on the MLB Channel.

If so, he would be the 11th Bear ever taken in the first round of the draft (including supplemental/compensation picks) and the first since 2009 when left-hander Aaron Miller was the 36th overall pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

What Langeliers has a shot at becoming is the second highest player ever taken in the draft. In 1983, Oakland used the 5th overall selection for right-hander Stan Hilton.

MLB.com’s last three mock drafts pegged Langeliers going as high as No. 9 to Atlanta to No. 14 to Philadelphia. MLB.com’s Jim Callis had Langeliers going to the Phillies saying “This feels like the floor for Langeliers.”

If Langeliers, one of the most decorated players to come through the Baylor program, is taken ninth or 10th, he would outdo left-hander Pat Combs who went No. 11 to Philadelphia in 1988. However, he would be only the second position player taken in the first round. Outfielder David Murphy went No. 17 to Boston in 2003.

Langeliers is known for his defense as he threw out 56 percent (14-25) of would-be bases tealers and is known for working well with pitching staffs. However, he made Baylor and NCAA history on Saturday when he hit three home runs and had a record 11 RBIs in the 24-6 tournament win over Omaha.

However, draft pundits said that kind of performance likely will have little to no impact on where Langeliers will be drafted. It will be all about his fundamentals, skills, launch angles and other intangibles. Those already put him in this position.

Because of the past Collective Bargaining Agreement, each draft pick already has a slot value to it. Still, Langeliers is going to be a wealthy young man.

If he falls between picks 9-20 (Atlanta-Seattle), his slot value will range between $4.949 million to $3.242. You have to go deep into the second round compensation picks before seven figure bonuses end.

By going to college, it turned out to be a perfect growth, professional and financial decision. He was taken in the 34th round by Toronto when he was a senior at Keller in 2016.

Scouts didn’t appear to be concerned about the hamate bone injury Langeliers suffered at the start of the season. He missed 10 games. But he finished hitting .308 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs. Langeliers didn’t commit an error and surrendered just three passed balls.