Klein LB Garner becomes Baylor 1st 2020 commit
The Bears were without a commitment for a little more than a month. However, the drought ended when Klein LB Will Garner became the first member of the 2020 class.
March 25, 2019
First, I would like to thank God, my family, and every coach that ever believed in me. Thanks to Coach Rhule and the entire Baylor University coaching staff. I’m so excited to announce that I’ve committed to Baylor University. 100%!#SicEm, let’s go !! Baylor Nation!!— Will Garner (@will_garner42) March 25, 2019