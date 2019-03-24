Ticker
football

Klein LB Garner becomes Baylor 1st 2020 commit

Klein LB Will garner committed to Baylor on Sunday, March 24.
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports.com
The Bears were without a commitment for a little more than a month. However, the drought ended when Klein LB Will Garner became the first member of the 2020 class.


