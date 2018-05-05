Jones RB power, speed welcomed to Baylor's 2019 class
How well does new #Baylor 2019 RB commit @QuaRb6 know this school? Well, let’s just say the @Rivals 4-Star knows every bump, curve and straightaway on I-35. Has visited this university for other reasons for several years. #SicEm https://t.co/3r6uWu572E— SicEmSports (@SicEmSports) May 5, 2018
How well does new #Baylor 2019 RB commit @QuaRb6 know this school? Well, let’s just say the @Rivals 4-Star knows every bump, curve and straightaway on I-35. Has visited this university for other reasons for several years. #SicEm https://t.co/3r6uWu572E— SicEmSports (@SicEmSports) May 5, 2018