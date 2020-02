Challenged by its arch rivals from Fort Worth, No. 1 Baylor set a new record with its 18th consecutive win, 68-52, Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center. The Bears (19-1, 8-0) finished the game with an 8-0.

MaCio Teague led the way with 19. Jared Butler scored all 10 of his points in the second half. Freddie Gillespie set a career-high with six blocks to go along with another double double, 12 points and 11 rebounds.