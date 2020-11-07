SicEmSports - Iowa State rallies past Baylor, 38-31

It became another tale of two halves for Baylor. Only this time, it went in reverse.

Baylor capitalized on four Iowa State turnovers between the first half and early moments of the second half to build a 24-10 lead.

However, the No. 17 Cyclones went on run of 28 unanswered points and scored the last seven on a Baylor special teams mistake to hold on to a 38-31 victory at Jack Trice Stadium.

Baylor (1-4, 1-4) has lost four consecutive games after winning the opener against Kansas. Iowa State (5-2, 5-1) continues to control its destiny to appear in the Big 12 championship game.

The Bears used interceptions from Kalon Barnes and Raleigh Texada to build a 14-0 leads. They then got a Pick 6 from Jalen Pitre to extend to 21-7. It became 24-10 after the Bears covered a muffed punt deep in ISU territory.

From there ISU rallied scoring on four consecutive possessions. Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy threw touchdown passes to tight ends Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen and running Breece Hall. Hall also added a 17-yard run.

However, the Bears didn’t relent. Brewer beat an ISU blitz on a screen pass to Trestan Ebner that covered 58 yards and pulled Baylor to within 38-31 midway through the fourth quarter. The Bears had one final possession and drove to the Cyclone 14.

However, Charlie Brewer’s would-be touchdown pass to R.J. Sneed was intercepted in the end zone by Iowa State’s Mike Rose with 57 seconds remaining. Sneed made an acrobatic catch on the sideline at the Cyclone 17 to keep the drive alive. Prior to these final two possessions, the Bears had collected just 20 yards of total offense and one first down.

Baylor lost two major parts of the offense and defense during this game. Running back Craig Williams went down with a apparent severe left knee injury in the second quarter and didn’t return. Linebacker Terrel Bernard went down with an apparent shoulder injury in the third quarter but was able to return.

The Bears travel to Texas Tech next week for a 3:00 p.m. kickoff with the Red Raiders.