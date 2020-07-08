SicEmSports - How Baylor got here; a look at building the 2021 class

How Baylor got here; a look at building the 2021 class
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and his staff have built a very solid 2021 class that is ranked among Rivals Top 25. A look at how it has come together.Story Link
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news