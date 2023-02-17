@sicemsports

That’s how it was with Pearland Shadow Creek athlete Cobey Sellers . While he can play quarterback, Sellers’ future appears to be in the secondary. Baylor offered him as a cornerback.

Baylor’s Junior Day on Jan. 29 strategically had a select number of 2025 targets on campus because it wanted to be out of in front in particular recruiting races.

“Baylor is a school that I really like and am interested in,’’ Sellers said. “[Defensive backs] Coach [Kevin] Curtis and I talk regularly and he gives me great advice. I've also started talking with [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Matthew] Powledge and met him in person on Jr. Day. Also, I'm interested in running track in college and I've watched Baylor track team since I was young.”

Sellers started coming into his own during the 2021 season. He collected 61 tackles, collected nine PBUs and had two interceptions including one that was a Pick6. The transition could not have gone any better for Sellers who played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Fort Bend Christian.

It’s just getting started for Sellers. He has also been offered by Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and UTSA.

While Sellers has made a couple of trips to Waco to hang with the coaching staff and check out a game, the junior day visit gave him a better sense of the community culture – Person over Player as Baylor calls it – really meant.

“Jr. Day was chill, kinda just hanging out,’’ he said. “The recruits and coaches played games, watched the NFL Playoffs, and talked about everyday life.’’

Baylor likes him at corner because of his speed and length. And that speed is only going to get better. He’s running in 100, 200 and 400 during this upcoming track season. The 100 and 400 will be new for him. The 200 isn’t. Sellers personal best in that event is 21.80.

Then there’s the relationship evolving with Curtis. While it’s two years out, the dialogue builds the foundation. Sellers is listening.

“[Curtis’] goal is to make sure his corners understand their assignment first,’’ Sellers said. “Being a great athlete but out of place means you'll be beat most likely. I talk with him weekly.’’

Baylor announced on Feb. 16 that it will begin spring football on March 21. Sellers plans to make the time visit.

“A coaching staff that can help develop my CB skills,’’ Sellers said of what he wants to continue to learn about Baylor. “Also, coaches I can build a relationship with during recruitment that I feel I can trust.’’

As a 2025, Sellers does not have a Rivals ranking.