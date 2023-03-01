@sicemsports

A bit of an unknown early and yet to receive a Rivals rating, Lair’s skill set has seen everything take a turn with now 14 offers. Baylor is one of them as the offer was extended earlier in February.

That’s how it must feel for Fort Bend Marshall 2024 safety Joshua Lair about his recruitment.

From off the radar to squarely in the middle on it.

The Bears are joined by Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Washington and Utah among others.

“I like how they communicate with me daily and check in from time to time,’’ Lair said. “I’ve started a good relationship with [defensive backs coach Kevin] Curtis. Can’t wait to visit.’’

What can never be discounted about a prized recruit in the secondary is length. At 6-2, Lair offers all of the possibilities. With Marshall he became one of the mainstays to the Buffaloes 2022 defense.

Lair collected 54 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and turned one of his two interceptions into a Pick6. But the intangibles make the difference and add context to those numbers. Lair credited himself for being patient when it called for it, using his speed and playing physical.

“It’s very good vibe with coach Curtis and the staff,’’ Lair said. “He just talked about how he liked how physical I was and how I could contribute to the defense because of everything I bring.’’

Baylor is working on him to come up for what appears will be a big recruiting event during the spring football season. That date will be March 25 as several notable recruits have indicated they plan to attend. Baylor begins the spring season on March 21.

Baylor has been a player at Marshall. For the 2023 class, it signed defensive end for Trent Thomas.

The journey for Lair in this program has been a testament to his drive. Growth spurts help, of course. But it’s doing the little things that can being a good play into a P5 prospect.

However, his inspiration came through working with longtime head coach James Williams.

“Coming in as a freshman, I realized I had to get faster and stronger,’’ Lair said. “Coach Williams stayed on me about getting in the weight room and track. I took his word and developed tremendously as an athlete and a young man. Words can describe how thankful I am for Coach Williams.’’