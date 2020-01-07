News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

HOT BOARD: Finding Baylor's new head coach

Baylor Associate Head Coach Joey McGuire was promoted to the position before the 2019 season.
Baylor Associate Head Coach Joey McGuire was promoted to the position before the 2019 season. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

For the fourth time since 2015, Baylor’s football program will be looking for a new football coach. On Tuesday, Matt Rhule accepted an offer from the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and moves on to the hig...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}