News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 15:01:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Golden Bear Performances: UTSA

Clay Johnston was involved with 1 1/2 of the three sacks Baylor collected Saturday vs. UTSA.
Clay Johnston was involved with 1 1/2 of the three sacks Baylor collected Saturday vs. UTSA. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

A look at the three performers who stood out Saturday in the 63-14 win over UTSA.

Story Link

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}