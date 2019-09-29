News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 13:40:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Golden Bear Performances: Iowa State

What did this kick have to do with this week's selections?
What did this kick have to do with this week's selections? (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

A look at the top three performances from Baylor's 23-21 win over Iowa State.

Story Link

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}