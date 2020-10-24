SicEmSports - GAMER: Texas builds big lead, holds off Baylor, 27-16

Texas used the vertical passing game to set up three scores and used an effective running attack to defeat Baylor, 27-16, at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

After Baylor (1-2, 1-2) took an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a chip shot field goal from John Mayers, the Longhorns (3-2, 2-2) ran off 27 consecutive points to carry a 27-3 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Baylor was playing its first game in 21 days that was compromised by a bye and a 10-day shutdown to COVID-19 issues in which the Oct. 17 game against Oklahoma State game was postponed.

Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger used a 72-yard pass play to Tarik Black to set up the go-ahead field goal. A 42-yard pass to Joshua Moore then set up an Ehlinger pass to Moore to take a 13-3 lead at the half.

Texas scored on its opening possession of the second half to build a 20-3 lead. Ehlinger then used a 42-yard toss to tight end Jared Wiley that eventually led to a 27-3 lead. Texas rushed for 159 yards.

The Bears made it a little interesting in the fourth quarter with a pair of scores. QB Charlie Brewer threw a pair of touchdown passes to John Lovett and Gavin Holmes. The second to Holmes came off a JT Woods interception.

However, Baylor’s offensive struggles throughout the day. The running game could never establish anything accounting for just 64 yards. The offensive line was also without two starters in left tackle Connor Galvin and center Xavier Newman-Johnson. Brewer was 31-44-0 for 252 yards and the two scores.

The Bears return home to McLane Stadium next week for their game against arch rival TCU at 2:30 p.m.