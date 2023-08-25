The first game of the college football season is rapidly approaching, so the time to speculate is running out. Bryson Washington and Trey Wilson were both previously named as freshmen to watch during their first season in Waco. Washington will get the opportunity to make the impact on the offensive side of the ball, and Wilson on the defensive side. The final installment of Baylor freshmen to watch will stay on the defensive side of the ball, but also make an impact on special teams.





Caden Jenkins made the trip down I-35 from Lewisville, where he helped lead the Farmers to their deepest playoff run in years. He was a three-star recruit in the Rivals system and held offers from schools including Oregon State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Washington State.





Measuring in at 6’1, 173, Jenkins is just slightly smaller than those expected to start in front of him at cornerback. However that is not unexpected for a true freshman defensive back. The biggest weapon that Jenkins brings to the table is his speed. While at Lewisville, he clocked a 11.47 100-meter dash, and helped his team win state bronze in the 4x200 meter relay. Not only will that help him in the secondary, but it also opens up opportunities on special teams to be a good cover man, or possibly even return a few kicks.





Thanks to the youth in the defensive backfield, it is very possible that Jenkins finds himself in a rotation with the other corners, or possibly even as a nickel. Defensively, when he is back in coverage he has a tendency to be wherever the ball is. He earned First Team All-District honors in both his junior and senior year in high school. In 2022, he totaled 25 tackles, broke up 5 passes and forced two fumbles, and in 2021 recorded 30 tackles and 13 pass breakups.





Time will tell how it plays out for Jenkins, along with the other two highlighted freshmen, and their college careers all get started next Saturday against Texas State.



