First Look: Texas Tech
SicEmSports continues to look at Baylor’s 2019 opponents. For the first time since 2008, the Baylor-Texas Tech game will move back to the home-and-home format. The Bears entertain the Red Raiders i...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news