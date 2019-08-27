First Look: Texas
SicEmSports continues its series of looking at Baylor’s 2019 opponents. The Bears play Texas in the home finale on Nov. 23 at McLane Stadium. The Bears haven’t beaten Texas since their last Big 12 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news