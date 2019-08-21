News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

First Look: TCU

Xly6seojiv0vubprdljc
Baylor and TCU meet on Nov. 9 in Fort Worth. (Stephen Cook)
Garrett Ross
Special Contributor to SicEmSports

A November to remember? That's what Baylor hopes it will be when the 2019 calendar flips to the final month of the regular season. But it opens on Nov. 9 with a challenging trip to Fort Worth to fa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}