First Look: Kansas State
SicEmSports continues its series of looking at Baylor's 2019 opponents. This segment features Kansas State which made a coaching change and no longer has a QB battle. It's also Baylor's first Big 1...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news