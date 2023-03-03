@sicemsports

For the Fort Bend Ridge Point 2024 receiver, Baylor wanted to make sure that it would be along for the ride. The Bears recently offered the lanky outside pass catcher because of a package that may become explosive in coming seasons.

There’s that feeling that Ashton Bethel-Roman has yet to show everything on a football field.

“They are really starting to feel like a family always showing that they care. I really like that,’’ Bethel-Roman said. “Just from talking with [wide receivers coach Dallas] Baker, he really likes my speed and my deep threat capability.’’

Teammates with Baylor 2023 defensive tackle signee DK Kalu, Bethel-Roman has heard the whispers beyond the BU coaches about what the program brings.

“Funny you say that cause DK is in my class right now,’’ Bethel-Roman said. “But I’m constantly being told about the facilities, program and coaches.’’

Still, there’s a long way to go in his recruiting process.

Bethel-Roman carries 12 offers including Arizona State, Purdue, Texas Tech and Kansas State. When the May evaluation period arrives or even before it, more will be added.

There should be a lot to watch. Bethel-Roman enjoyed a fantastic 2022 season and lived up to the big-play threat because he was one. He caught 37 passes for 890 yards – that’s 24.1 yards per reception – and eight scores. That kind of average yards per catch will always cause anyone to take notice. That’s a big number.

“I would say that I’m a speed deep threat receiver, but good with getting off press and make the DBs think I’m going deep every play,’’ he said. “My strengths are my hands and my speed and something that I’m working on is getting bigger stronger and faster throughout this offseason.’’

There are plans for Bethel-Roman to visit Baylor during the Bears spring football season. A date hasn’t been worked out yet. However, he said it could be packaged traveling with teammate and fellow Baylor target and BU legacy Mason Dossett. It would be his second visit. Bethel-Roman visited Baylor the TCU game this past November.

But it will have to be worked out with the track schedule. Bethel-Roman runs the second leg for the Ridge Point in the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, the 200 and competes in the long jump. His best time in the 200 is 21.6 and his high mark in the long jump is 23.3.

Recruiting is learning. That’s part of what it will take for Baylor continue to make strides in this process with this emerging talent.

“Just what they’re all about,’’ he said. “What’s at the core of Baylor football.”

Bethel-Roman is rated by Rivals as the No. 89 player his position.