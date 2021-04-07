Expectations remain high for Baylor in 2021-22
Baylor will have a far different look for the 2021-22 season, especially in the back court. However, the Bears should still contend for a Big 12 and national title.Story Link
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news