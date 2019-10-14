News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 19:25:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Every word Matt Rhule said on Monday

Matt Rhule discussed the loss of Clay Johnston and preparing for Oklahoma State on Monday.
Matt Rhule discussed the loss of Clay Johnston and preparing for Oklahoma State on Monday. (Stephen Cook)
SicEmSports Staff
SicEmSports Staff

Baylor HC Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday and talked about how they will deal with the loss of MLB Clay Johnston as well as preparing for Oklahoma State.Story Link

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}