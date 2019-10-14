Every word Matt Rhule said on Monday
Baylor HC Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday and talked about how they will deal with the loss of MLB Clay Johnston as well as preparing for Oklahoma State.Story Link
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news