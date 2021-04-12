 SicEmSports - Ebner explains decision to return to Baylor
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-12 16:07:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Ebner explains decision to return to Baylor

Baylor RB Trestan Ebner is back for his final season on The Brazos.
Baylor RB Trestan Ebner is back for his final season on The Brazos. (Baylor Football, Jordan Burgess)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Publisher
@sicemsports

Baylor running back Trestan Ebner gets into detail why 2021 is important for him.

Story Link

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}