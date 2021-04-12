SicEmSports - Ebner explains decision to return to Baylor

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-12 16:07:18 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Ebner explains decision to return to Baylor
Baylor RB Trestan Ebner is back for his final season on The Brazos. (Baylor Football, Jordan Burgess)
Kevin Lonnquist •
SicEmSports
Publisher
@sicemsports
Baylor running back Trestan Ebner gets into detail why 2021 is important for him.
Story Link
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}