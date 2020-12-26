SicEmSports - Drones, Lanz ready to go

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-26 09:28:58 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Drones, Lanz ready to go
Baylor 2021 QB signee Kyron Drones. (HUDL)
Kevin Lonnquist •
SicEmSports
Publisher
@sicemsports
Baylor signees Cooper Lanz and Kyron Drones continue their playoff runs Saturday.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}